8am: Sources in Panjshir province say that six Taliban members have been killed and four others were wounded in an ambush by the National Resistance Front (NRF) forces. Sources say that the incident took place on Thursday (June 23the) in Chamalwarda area, ​​Rokha district. According to sources, the Taliban were attacked when they tried to carry out an offensive on the positions of NRF forces. Click here to read more (external link).