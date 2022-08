8am: As a result of an explosion in the Sar-e-kariz neighborhood in the west of Kabul, at least six civilians have been killed, eyewitnesses said. The explosion occurred on Friday evening (August 5th) near the Imam Baqir Mosque among people in the Sar-e-kariz area in the 6th security district of Kabul. The Taliban have declared two dead and three wounded. Reports indicate that this explosion was caused by explosives embedded in an ice cream tricycle. Click here to read more (external link).