Six Afghan Soldiers Wounded In Kabul Bomb Attack

April 4, 2018

KABUL — Six Afghan soldiers have been slightly wounded in a bomb attack in the capital, the Defense Ministry says.

The ministry said in a statement that two magnetic bombs placed on a power transmission tower exploded in Kabul on April 4 when members of the Afghan National Army (ANA) were passing by.

Earlier, officials at the Ministry of Public Health said three people had been transferred to hospital for treatment following the attack, which took place near a Defense Ministry building.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which comes as the Western-backed government in Kabul has been struggling to fend off the Taliban, the Islamic State, and other militant groups since the withdrawal of most NATO troops in 2014.

On March 21, a suicide attack outside a Shi’ite mosque in Kabul killed at least 29 people, as people in the capital celebrated the new year holiday Norouz.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for that attack.

With reporting by Khaama Press

