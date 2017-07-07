Six Afghan Civilians Wounded In Clash Between Rival Militia Factions

RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan

KUNDUZ — Six Afghan civilians have been wounded in a clash between rival local militia factions in the northern province of Kunduz, a government official said.

The clash occurred early on July 7 in Kunduz’s Khanabad district, local administrator Hayatullah Amiri said.

Afghanistan has numerous militia that are led by warlords and factional commanders.

Some militia fight alongside Afghan government security forces against the Taliban and other militants.

But the armed groups also fight against each other, causing civilian casualties and destruction.

Neither militia faction involved in the July 7 clash were thought to have ties to the Taliban.

The town of Khanabad, which is about 30 kilometers east of Kunduz City, briefly fell under the control of the Taliban in 2016 and in 2017.

The Taliban has a strong presence Kunduz Province. It captured and briefly held the provincial capital in 2015 and in 2016.

Kunduz is one of the largest cities in Afghanistan and is a major transportation hub in the northern part of the country.

