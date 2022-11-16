SIGAR Gives Six Factors in Republic Govt Collapse

Tolo News: The US Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) in a recent report identified six factors it said led to the collapse of the former republic government of Afghanistan. The Afghan government failed to realize that the US would “actually” exit from Afghanistan, SIGAR said. For the fifth reason, SIGAR blames former President Ashraf Ghani who “governed through a highly selective, narrow circle of loyalists, destabilizing the government at a critical juncture.” “The president’s political and social isolation appears to have been a function of both his personality, and his desire to centralize and micromanage policy implementation,” the report said. The sixth and final reason was, the Afghan government’s high level of centralization, endemic corruption, and struggle to attain legitimacy were long-term contributors to its eventual collapse. Click here to read more (external link).