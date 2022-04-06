Shrinking public space for Afghan women as Taliban expands curbs

Al Jazeera: The group is reimposing draconian restrictions, especially against women, that are reminiscent of their past regime. While there are no specific restrictions on women travelling within the city, the Taliban has reportedly instructed local taxi drivers in the Afghan cities against taking unaccompanied female passengers or if they are not dressed in a proper hijab or headscarf, as defined by the Taliban. They frequently stop lone women travellers and punish taxi drivers who ferry them. Click here to read more (external link).