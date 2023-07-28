Shooting by Taliban Fighter Claims Lives of Family Members in Parwan; One Dead and Three Injured

8am: Local sources in Parwan report that a former Taliban intelligence officer named Tamim, known as “Bache Rahim,” who once served as the intelligence director of the Taliban in Jabal Saraj district, fired shots at four members of a family in the province. It is worth noting that Bache Rahim has a history of violence in the region. On September 23, 2019, he was involved in the killing of his uncle’s wife and his four children using a hunting rifle in the village of Meyana-Guzar, Jabal Saraj district. Following that incident, Bache Rahim fled the scene and joined the ranks of the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).