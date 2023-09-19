Shocking Arrest: Taliban Detain Female Activist, Husband, and Child in Kabul

8am: At least two reliable sources have confirmed to Hasht-e Subh that the Taliban apprehended Neda Parwani on the morning of Tuesday, September 19, in the Khairkhana area of Kabul and subsequently transferred her to an undisclosed location. According to sources, the Taliban have also detained the husband and a four-year-old son of this female protester. Sources attribute the Taliban’s detention of female protesters to extortion by this group, alleging that the Taliban demand “money” in exchange for the release of female activists from human rights organizations. Click here to read more (external link).