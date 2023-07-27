Shi’ite Scholars Ask Mourners To Tone Down Muharram Observance After Taliban Imposed Restrictions

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

July 27, 2023

The Council of Shi’ite Scholars of Afghanistan on July 26 published a declaration calling on mourners to scale back their activities during ceremonies to mark the start of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

The council’s declaration called on mourners to refrain from programs and street processions during the observance of Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram. Mourners instead were asked to go individually to two the Abul Fazl and Sakhi shrines in Kabul.

The declaration said the decisions were based on security reasons.

The declaration also instructed young mourners to donate blood to Imam Hussain’s Blood Bank in Kabul instead of taking part in self-flagellation rituals that cause them to bleed.

From the first to the 10th day of the month of Muharram, Afghan Shi’ite Muslims commemorate the death anniversary of Imam Hussain, the prophet of Islam’s grandson, and his followers in the battle of Karbala in 6th century. Shi’ite Muslims commemorate these days with large gatherings and perform religious ceremonies.

Before the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the observance of Muharram occurred with few restrictions. Shi’a under the Western-backed Afghan government were free to go out in cities in cars and on motorcycles, playing religious songs and carrying black flags to signify grief. They also distributed sweets and food.

The council’s declaration came after the Taliban imposed restrictions on Muharram, also citing security concerns. The move was widely opposed by Afghan Shi’a.

Shi’ite religious scholar Ayatollah Syed Mohsen Hojat on July 25 asked his followers to celebrate the Muharram ceremony without regard to the restrictions of the Taliban-led government.

“When the government wants to limit us, standing against it is not only my job, it is not only your job, but it is what we all should do,” Hojat said. “We should stand by each other. We live in this country and support the government until they don’t oppose our religion. But if they ask us to lower the flag and not follow traditions, we shouldn’t listen to them.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid did not respond to Radio Azadi’s request for comment on Hojat’s statement.

Mujahid previously announced harsher restrictions on processions during Muharram, saying that observers should refrain from organizing gatherings and should hold ceremonies in particular mosques and Shi’ite shrines.

There have been several attacks on Shi’a in Afghanistan resulting in deaths and injuries in the past years in the month of Muharram. The militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

A number of Shi’ite clerics in Kabul on July 22 asked the Taliban government to protect the Muharram ceremony without any restrictions. The head of Council of Shi’ite Scholars, Sayed Hussain Alimi Balkhi, reiterated this demand in an interview with Radio Azadi on Monday July 24.

Some Shi’ite mourners say they are currently conducting ceremonies while taking into account the limitations put in place by the Taliban-led government.

Qari Ali Faizi, a resident of Kabul, on July 26 told Radio Azadi that considering the restrictions imposed by the government and security problems, the site of a ceremony had been transferred.

In some videos published on social media, the date of which was not known, a Taliban soldier can be seen hitting a mourner with sticks. The Taliban has not responded to the videos.

