Sharif: Afghan Govt Should Ensure Incidents Like Chaman Border Shelling ‘Not Repeated Again’

Khaama: The Pakistani premier, in response to the incident of Sunday in Chaman, wrote on his Twitter handle that the “unprovoked shelling & fire by Afghan Border Forces at Chaman resulting in [the] martyrdom of several Pakistani citizens & injuring more than a dozen is unfortunate & deserves the strongest condemnation.” The Special Representative of Pakistan for Afghanistan also denounced the incident in which Afghan forces reportedly opened fire on civilians in Chaman. Mohammad Sadiq Khan urged the Afghan government to prevent such incidents and to take the “strictest possible actions” against those responsible. Click here to read more (external link).

