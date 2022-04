8am: Local sources in Farah province have reported that several personal bodyguards of a local Taliban commander are killed in a clash with Islamic State of Khurasan Province (ISKP) affiliates on his residential house in Khak-e-Safid district of Farah province on Wednesday, March 30. Meanwhile, there are reports that ISKP fighters have earlier carried out several attacks on the Taliban’s checkpoints in Khak-e-Safid district. Click here to read more (external link).