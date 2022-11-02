Seven Wounded In Kabul Blast Targeting Bus Carrying Taliban Administration Employees

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

November 2, 2022

An explosion hit a bus carrying Taliban administration employees in Kabul early on November 2, police said, wounding seven people. “Due to a blast on a minibus from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, seven have been injured,” said Khalid Zadran, Kabul’s police spokesman. Zadran said the blast was caused by a roadside mine. No group claimed responsibility for the blast. Last month, an attack by gunmen on a vehicle in western Afghanistan, which was claimed by the Islamic State group, killed five medical personnel employed by Taliban security forces. Though large-scale fighting has ended since foreign forces withdrew in August 2021, the United Nations has said security is deteriorating.

Copyright (c) 2022. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.