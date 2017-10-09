Serious Concerns Raised Over Taliban Leader’s Visit To Helmand

Tolo News: Kandahar’s police chief General Abdul Raziq said that Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada visited Helmand a week and a half ago where he met with Taliban members. Raziq said that the visit had been at the request of Pakistan’s intelligence services, ISI. According to him, the Taliban leader visited Mosa Qala in Helmand after entering the country from Pakistan through Baluchistan. According to Raziq, the reason for his visit was to discuss their plans for resistance against increased airstrikes and to agree to a ceasefire with Daesh in the country. Click here to read more (external link).