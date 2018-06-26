Senate Blames U.S. for Ongoing War in Afghanistan

Ariana: A number of Senators in the Upper House of Parliament said the main cause of the war in Afghanistan is the United States, and the country has never been honest enough to destroy terrorist groups. “There are Taliban hide-outs in Pakistan and the USA knows about it. Why the USA doesn’t do anything about it is dubious, why do we fall victims to this war?” Senator Mohammad Faqiri said. Click here to read more (external link).

Related