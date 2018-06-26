formats

Senate Blames U.S. for Ongoing War in Afghanistan

· 7 Comments

us_afghanistanAriana: A number of Senators in the Upper House of Parliament said the main cause of the war in Afghanistan is the United States, and the country has never been honest enough to destroy terrorist groups. “There are Taliban hide-outs in Pakistan and the USA knows about it. Why the USA doesn’t do anything about it is dubious, why do we fall victims to this war?” Senator Mohammad Faqiri said. Click here to read more (external link).

Related

7 thoughts on “Senate Blames U.S. for Ongoing War in Afghanistan

  2. *BUT; THE REAL SNEAKY
    RASCALS
    HAPPENS TO BE THE
    STUBBORN
    STATIONED ENGLISHMEN
    AND
    THEI SUPPORTING STOOGES
    AND CADT MEMBERS
    FROM ACROSS
    THE WOTLD.
    =========
    CHECK IT
    OUT
    CLOSELY !.

    Reply

  3. They;
    and
    their close associates
    and
    allies, have produced descendants from all over the globe and, for the last few hundred years, dumped them all in
    enslaved Pakistan- NOW; WHO
    WOULD DARE TO DISLODGE
    THEM FROM THOSE
    HIGHEST POSITIONS
    IN STUPID HEURARCHIAL PAKISTANI MILITAR, SOCIAL
    AND
    POLITICAL WELL-INTEGRATED; SOLIDIFIED
    AND
    SYSTEMIZED POWER STRUCTURES.
    ===============
    =======
    =====
    ====
    ===
    ==
    =
    They are well-aware
    and
    extremely protective.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *