Ariana News: At least 36 Taliban insurgents were killed in clashes with the Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province on Thursday, police said. Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for Kandahar police told Ariana News that the clashes took place in the Bagh-e-Pul area at the outskirt of the provincial capital Kandahar city. Click here to read more (external link).

