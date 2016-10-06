Scores of militants killed as clash for control of N. Afghan Kunduz city continues

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) — Scores of Taliban militants have been killed as fighting for the control of northern Kunduz city entered its fourth day, police spokesman in the northern zone, Mahfozullah Akbari said on Thursday.

According to the official, the Taliban militants have taken positions inside residential houses and have been using the civilians as human shields in the war.

“Since the militants have been using civilians as human shields and have taken positions in residential houses; therefore, the security forces operations have been slowed down in order to protect civilians,” Akbari told Xinhua.

Taliban militants overrun parts of Kunduz city, the capital of Kunduz province, 250 km north of Kabul on Monday and the government forces have yet to clean up the city from the insurgents.

