1TV: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has asked former Jihadi leader Abdu Rabur Rasool Sayaf to chair the upcoming consultative Loya Jirga on peace due to begin on Monday. Participants from 32 provinces have arrived in Kabul to attend the four-day assembly under a large tent near Polytechnic University. Around 3,000 people are expected to attend the event where they will discuss ways to end the 17-year war. Click here to read more (external link).

Related