Save The Children Resumes Some Operations In Afghanistan After Getting Assurances On Female Staff

RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi: The international Save the Children organization has resumed operations in some parts of Afghanistan after it received assurances that its female staff would be able to work safely in the country. “We’re restarting some activities in Afghanistan… where we’ve received clear, reliable assurances from relevant authorities that our female staff will be safe and can work without obstruction,” the group said in a statement. Save the Children and other aid groups suspended operations in the country after the ruling Taliban banned women working in the country late last year. Click here to read more (external link).