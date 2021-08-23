Saleh: Taliban blocking food and fuel, and using human shields

Talibs aren't allowing food & fuel to get into Andarab valley. The humanitarian situation is dire. Thousands of women & children have fled to mountains. Since the last two days Talibs abduct children & elderly and use them as shields to move around or do house search. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 23, 2021

Amrullah Saleh twitted the following today: Talibs aren’t allowing food & fuel to get into Andarab valley. The humanitarian situation is dire. Thousands of women & children have fled to mountains. Since the last two days Talibs abduct children & elderly and use them as shields to move around or do house search.