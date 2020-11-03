Saleh Sees Taliban Behind Kabul University Attack

Tolo News: First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday blamed the Taliban for Kabul University attack and said there are many evidences to prove his claim. Giving details about his daily morning meetings with security officials, Saleh said the weapons used by the attackers do not match the weapons shown by “fake” Daesh statement in which they claimed responsibility for the attack. Saleh said the two men shown in “fake” Daesh statement do not resemble with the “terrorists” killed in Kabul University attack. The first vice president said that the Taliban flag was also found in a box belonged to the “terrorists.” He added that the last words they wrote on the walls of the classrooms were “long live Taliban.” Click here to read more (external link).

Related