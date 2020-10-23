Ariana: Vice President Amrullah Saleh has ordered the arrest of the individual who reported civilian casualties from an Afghan government airstrike on October 22, 2020, Human Rights Watch said Thursday. The Afghan air forces targeted a Taliban gathering at a mosque in Hazara Qarluq village in Takhar on Wednesday morning in which at least 12 children were killed and 18 civilians were wounded, sources said. Saleh, however, rejected claims, stating: “No child was killed in Afghan Air Force strike in Takhar.” Click here to read more (external link).

