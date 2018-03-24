formats

Saleh compares safe zones deal for Taliban to second Durand Line treaty

Saleh (left) and Hekmatyar (right)

Khaama Press: The former Afghan intelligence chief and leader of the Afghanistan Green Trend movement Amrullah Saleh reacted to Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s demands for the establishment of the safe zones for the Taliban as he warned that the deal would create another major national issue for the country similar to Durand Line agreement. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “Saleh compares safe zones deal for Taliban to second Durand Line treaty

