Ariana: Vice President Amrullah Saleh claimed Sunday that 85 percent of Taliban prisoners who were released as part of the US-Taliban deal have “re-assumed roles in unleashing violence.” “In a brazen act of noncompliance and defiance to the Doha agreement some 85% of the 5,500 released Taliban have re-assumed roles in unleashing violence and campaign of massacre of civilians,” Saleh said in a tweet. Click here to read more (external link).