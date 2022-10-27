Russia’s Putin Warns of Terrorist Cells in Afghan Borders

Khaama: Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, warned of the concentration of militant groups on Afghanistan’s borders as well as their attempts to infiltrate Central Asia and set up clandestine terrorist cells. This comes as ISIS terrorist group has claimed responsibility for a recent attack in Iran that killed 11 and injured 27, while the Iranian officials had said that ISIS threats were entirely neutralized. However, with the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan, it appears that these risks have resurfaced in Iran. Click here to read more (external link).