Russian Envoy Calls for Transitional Govt in Afghanistan

Tolo News: Russian Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov in an interview with Sputnik said that Moscow prefers that all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan agree on the establishment of an inclusive and transitional coalition government. Answering a question about the Taliban’s alleged agenda to take complete control of Afghanistan, the Russian envoy stated that it would be a bad scenario if the Taliban insisted on such an approach; however, he said, Russia believes that it would be good if there was a transitional coalition government in place in which the Taliban had political status. Click here to read more (external link).