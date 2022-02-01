Russia Willing to Host Afghan Talks Between Kabul, ‘Opposition’

Tolo News: The Russian envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said that his country is ready to receive delegates of both Afghanistan’s authorities and opposition forces, in case they are interested. Recently Norway hosted meetings between a delegation of the Islamic Emirate and Afghan women and as well as representatives of several countries in Oslo, and there were reports released that Abdul Ghani Baradar had left Kabul for Moscow to meet Ahmad Massoud, however, the Russian ministry of foreign affairs denied the meeting. Click here to read more (external link).

