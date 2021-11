8am: Russia’s Foreign Ministry has warned of a possible civil war in Afghanistan, calling on the National Resistance Front (NRF) led by Ahmad Massoud to refrain from actions that could lead to a civil war. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a news conference in Moscow on Wednesday, (November 3) that the National Resistance Front, led by Ahmad Massoud, was preparing to resume fighting the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).