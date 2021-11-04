Russia Concerned by Daesh Activities in Afghanistan

Tolo News: The Russian Federation is concerned by the activities of Daesh in Afghanistan following a recent complex attack conducted by Daesh affiliates on a military hospital in the city of Kabul. “I can confirm that the terrorist and drug threats coming from Afghanistan’s territory, as well as the general situation in these areas in that country, are still a pressing problem for us. I can state with regret that the situation has not changed after the Taliban came to power,” said Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry. Click here to read more (external link).