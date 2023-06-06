Russia Cannot Recognize Taliban As Long As Inclusive Is Not in Place: Russian FM

Khaama: Russia can only start recognizing the Taliban in Afghanistan if the pledges to form an inclusive government are kept, Lavrov said on Tuesday while speaking at the Russian-Tajik Slavonic University, Tass Reported. “Until the conditions above have been met, we cannot talk about officially recognizing the Taliban movement’s government,” he said. “These commitments include the formation of an ethnically and politically balanced government, more vigorous measures to combat terrorism and drug trafficking, and guarantees of the basic human rights for all peoples living in Afghanistan, including Tajiks.” Click here to read more (external link).