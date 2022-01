8am: Local sources in Panjshir and Parwan provinces confirm that the building districts of Panjshir’s Dara and Salang of Parwan province have been targeted by rockets. Meanwhile, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks; however, the Taliban’s police chief for the Salang district in Parwan province blamed members of the National Resistance Front led by Ahmad Massoud for attacking the district building. Click here to read more (external link).