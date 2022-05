8am: In a newsletter, the National and Islamic Movement of Afghanistan has claimed of targeting the district building of Waiez district in Ghazni province by a rocket on Thursday evening, May 12. During the past week, this is the second anti-Taliban group that is being formed in Ghazni province. Earlier, the Patriotic Front had reported that its forces had killed seven Taliban rebels in an armed attack in Ab Band district of the province. Click here to read more (external link).