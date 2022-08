8am: Local sources in Panjshir province report that six Taliban members are killed as a result of a roadside mine explosion in the province. The incident took place around 9:00pm on Sunday night in the Tambenah area of ​​Dara district of the province. In an interview with Hasht-e Subh, a reliable source in the National Resistance Front (NRF) said that the mine was planted by its forces. Click here to read more (external link).

