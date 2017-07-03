Roadside Bomb Kills Four Afghan Civilians

RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan

July 3, 2017

Afghan officials say at least four Afghan civilians were killed early on July 3 when a roadside bomb exploded near their vehicle in the southern province of Kandahar.

Zia Durrani, a spokesman for Kandahar’s provincial police chief, said two women and two men were killed by the explosion in the province’s Khakrez district.

Durrani said a third woman was injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

With reporting by AP

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

More Security News