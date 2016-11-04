Roadside Bomb Kills Afghan Reporter

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

November 4, 2016

Officials in Afghanistan say a roadside bomb has killed an Afghan journalist and wounded another in the southern province of Helmand.

The explosion took place in the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah on November 4.

Police said the blast killed Naimatullah Zaheer, a reporter with the Aryana news television station.

The identify of Zaheer’s wounded colleague was not immediately known.

The reporters were among a group of journalists driving to an area where there had been intense fighting with the Taliban the previous night.

According to the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, 2016 has been the bloodiest year for journalists in the history of Afghanistan, with 10 reporters killed in the first six months of the year.

On October 16, in the southern province of Zabul, unknown gunmen shot dead Afghan reporter Yaqoob Sharafat of the the state-run Radio Television Afghanistan.

Based on reporting by AP and Pajhwok

