Roadside bomb kills 3, wounds 2 in Afghanistan’s northern province

Xinhua: At least three persons were killed and two others wounded as a roadside bomb struck a car in Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province, on Wednesday, provincial government spokesman Nazir Najam said. According to the official, a mine planted by the Taliban militants struck the car of Mahboubullah Ghafari, a former member of provincial council, at around 1:00 p.m. local time in Chashma-e-Shir area of Pul-e-Khumri city, killing three of his bodyguards and wounding two others. However, Ghafari has escaped unhurt, the official added.