Roadside bomb kills 2 policemen, wounds another in E. Afghanistan

MEHTARLAM, Afghanistan, July 8 (Xinhua) — Two local policemen were killed and another injured after a police van ran over a mine outside Mehtarlam city, the capital of Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman province on Sunday, the spokesman for provincial governor, Sarhadi Zawak said.

According to Zawak, a mine planted by militants on a road outside provincial capital Mehtarlam city, struck a local police vehicle Sunday morning killing two police on the spot and injuring another.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Laghman province have yet to comment.

