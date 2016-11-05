Roadside Bomb Kills 11 People Going To Northern Afghan Wedding

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

November 5, 2016

A roadside bomb killed 11 people and wounded a dozen more on their way to a wedding in the northern Afghan province of Faryab, officials said on November 4.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, which killed women and children and wounded the bride, but officials blamed Taliban militants.

Roadside bombs are a favorite weapon of the Islamist militants fighting to oust the Western-backed Kabul government.

Insurgents frequently target Afghan police and military, but a recent surge in attacks and government military actions has also taken a heavy toll on civilians.

The United Nations recently cited a 42 per cent rise in casualties caused by pro-government forces this year compared to 2015.

It said Islamist militants were responsible for the majority — 61 percent — of total casualties in Afghanistan, however.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP

Copyright (c) 2016. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.