Tolo News: Some Panjshir residents said “90 percent” of locals left their homes and fled to the mountains following the clashes between the Taliban and the Resistance Front forces in the past weeks, and they face serious issues. “An economic crisis has emerged, people are struggling with economic problems,” a resident said. “From 100 percent, only 10 percent of people stayed, and the rest have left their houses,” a Panjshir resident said. Click here to read more (external link).