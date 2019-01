1TV: Speaking at a roundtable discussion with media persons, Zalmay Khalilzad, US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, said that there is a consensus among all the regional partners on Taliban talking to the Afghan government. “If the Talibs want to talk, we can talk. If they want to fight, we can fight,” Khalilzad said. “We hope that the Talibs want to make peace. Click here to read more (external link).

Related