Rising Corruption Cases: What Unfolds Within The Taliban Municipalities?

8am: Amidst the widespread exposure of moral corruption within Taliban leadership, sources report instances of extensive administrative and moral misconduct by municipal officials associated with the group in certain provinces and districts. According to information, the Taliban-appointed mayor in Sar-e pol province was arrested during the current year due to bribery allegations. He was apprehended at the provincial building, beaten, and subsequently detained. Similarly, the mayor of Aybak City of the Taliban has been apprehended for the sale of government land and accepting bribes from housing developers in Samangan province. He remains incarcerated. Other sources suggest that the Taliban mayor in the province of Ghazni is involved in profiting from unauthorized home constructions. He has been accused of renting out a road to nomads in exchange for hefty sums for his benefits. Previously, a Taliban-appointed mayor in Aliabad city of Kunduz province was detained by the Taliban intelligence agency for accepting bribes from the public and was severely physically beaten. Additionally, this agency has apprehended the mayor of the Burka district of Baghlan province for alleged sexual assault on a woman. It is noteworthy that the Taliban has consistently emphasized its commitment to eradicating corruption within its controlled administrations, presenting it as an accomplishment. Click here to read more (external link).