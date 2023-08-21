Rising Casualties: Issuance of Fatwa for Massacre and Escalation of Targeted Killings

8am: Amid the Taliban’s emphasis on nationwide security, conflicts have escalated within the country. According to figures released by the warring parties in recent days, dozens have been killed in clashes between members of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) and the Afghanistan Freedom Front (AFF) with Taliban militants. This comes as, in addition to killing some members of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) in Badakhshan Province, the Taliban have reportedly tied up a number of them and subjected them to mass shooting after captivity. It is noteworthy that alongside these clashes, the number of targeted killings by the Taliban has also been on the rise in recent weeks. According to statistics, scores of former military personnel, ethnic leaders, and other civilians have been assassinated by the Taliban or unidentified individuals. Among the casualties are also individuals who were invited to the country by this group or had received a “general amnesty ID card” from them. Click here to read more (external link).