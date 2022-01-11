Resistance Front Proposed Transitional Govt to Islamic Emirate

Tolo News: A member of the negotiating team of the Resistance Front (RF) says they proposed the establishment of a transitional government in Afghanistan in their two-day meeting with officials of the Islamic Emirate hosted by Tehran. “Our proposal to them was clear and it was to form a transitional government. So, this government (transitional government) would work for the next government and the people would enjoy equal rights and freedom. In return, the Taliban’s proposal was surrender and the negotiations ended with no result,” the team member said. Click here to read more (external link).