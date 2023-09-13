Resistance Against the Taliban: From Ahmad Shah Massoud to His Heirs

8am: September 9th marks the anniversary of the assassination of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the charismatic leader of the resistance against the Taliban in the 1990s. With the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan, Massoud’s legacy has gained renewed attention, underscoring the enduring relevance of his ideals. Discussing justice and equality in society serves as an indicator that these values are at risk, prompting the need to emphasize their significance. The extensive discourse surrounding Massoud’s life and career on social media and in foreign media outlets today underscores the precarious state of these values, making it imperative to invoke Massoud to underline their importance. Recently, a viral video featuring Massoud’s speech seemingly describes the plight of individuals under Taliban control. In a friendly yet earnest tone, he emphasizes, “If a person possesses bread, water, and shelter, but finds himself imprisoned or devoid of dignity and authority, none of these comforts bring true satisfaction. Freedom, personal authority, and independence hold far greater value, enabling individuals to endure even poverty and hunger.” Click here to read more (external link).