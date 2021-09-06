Resistance against Taliban continues in Panjshir

The Taliban is pushing hard to convince people Pansjir Valley has fallen & information/comms seriously controlled. News is still getting out – can confirm two things:
Pres Amrullah Saleh is still in the fight w his people & the valley has not fallen, intense fighting ongoing. https://t.co/7OIEym3V3M
— Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 6, 2021
Seventy percent of the areas captured by the Taliban in the past week in Panjshir were recaptured by resistance forces in one hour. The Taliban are witnessing bullets falling from the ground and sky of Panjshir.
— Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) September 6, 2021