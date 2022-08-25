Residents in Logar Complain Over Taliban’s Interference in Aid Distribution

8am: The residents of Logar province have reported that an internal aid organization has distributed empty envelopes to the flood victims of this province, instead of cash. A number of residents of Logar province told Hasht-e Subh that a foundation under the name of “Cash Aid” has distributed empty envelopes to the victims of the recent flood. In the meantime, it is said that corruption in the process of providing assistance to the victims is not limited only to Logar province. Sources in Maidan Wardak province have reported that the Taliban have distributed the aid packages to their family members and relatives instead of the deserving people of the province. Click here to read more (external link).