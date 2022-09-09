Republicans Escalate Attacks on Biden for ‘Continuing’ Failures in Afghanistan

Michael Hughes: President Joe Biden remains on the defensive over the administration’s handling of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, more than a week after the exit’s one-year anniversary, as Republican rivals sharpen their knives seeing an issue ripe for exploitation ahead of the midterm elections.

With control of Congress hanging in the balance in November and a real likelihood that the party of Lincoln could steal both chambers from the Democrats, Republicans are looking to keep Afghanistan on top of everyone’s radar, especially considering Biden has yet to recover from the blow he took last August in the polls amid the botched withdrawal.

Click here to read more.