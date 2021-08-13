Republican lawmakers condemn Biden over Afghanistan situation

Press TV

August 13, 2021

Republican members of the US Congress have slammed President Joe Biden over withdrawing troops from Afghanistan after Taliban militants have seized the country’s second-and third-biggest cities as resistance from American-trained government forces crumbled.

The US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 and removed the Taliban from power. American forces occupied the country for about 20 years on the pretext of fighting against the Taliban. But as the US forces are leaving Afghanistan the Taliban are set to invade Kabul because the foreign occupation has weakened the country.

An Afghan government official confirmed on Friday that Kandahar, the most important city in the south, was under Taliban control as occupying forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war.

According to reports, the possibility that the capital Kabul could fall in the next several weeks has grown stronger with the Taliban’s gains, and that the fall of the government in Kabul could happen much more quickly than previously anticipated.

Several Republican lawmakers said on Friday that Biden’s strategy has led to the collapse of the country.

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said in an op-ed published on Fox News that the situation in Afghanistan was “heartbreaking and infuriating.”

“The Taliban are barreling towards seizing control of the country and could very well take Kabul before the 20th anniversary of September 11th. In their wake, Al Qaeda is poised to come roaring back and attack America, once again,” Waltz wrote.

Critics said that the US war and withdrawal from Iraq under former Democratic President Obama led to the rise of the Daesh terrorists and the same might happen in Afghanistan.

“It’s unclear whether Biden is clueless or heartless or both. But he is living up to his reputation of being ‘wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,’ as described by former Defense Secretary Robert Gates,” Waltz wrote.

Hawkish Republican Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas censured Biden on Friday over Afghanistan and critical race theory, a favorite issue of conservatives.

“It’s clear President Biden and his Department of Defense have been more concerned with critical race theory and other woke policies than planning an orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Cotton tweeted.

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has already called on Biden to provide more air support for Afghanistan forces.

“Here’s what should happen now. President Biden should immediately commit to providing more support to Afghan forces, starting with close air support beyond August 31st. Without it, al Qaeda and the Taliban may celebrate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks by burning down our Embassy in Kabul,” McConnell said in a statement on Thursday.

The senator said that the country was “careening toward a massive, predictable, and preventable disaster.”

“And the Administration’s surreal efforts to defend President Biden’s reckless policy are frankly humiliating,” he continued.

The Taliban has been pushing back the Afghan military, and overtaking significant areas of territory as American troops withdraw from the country following 20 years of war there.

America’s top military general said last month the Taliban appear to have “strategic momentum” in their sweeping offensives across Afghanistan, as the militants continue to gain more ground in the country.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said that the Taliban controls about 212 of Afghanistan’s 419 district centers, indicating the Taliban’s success.