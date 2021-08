Reports: Same old Taliban

Taliban going door to door looking for government employees, taking down names/addresses, disarming people, taking them away, beating musicians, destroying instruments, etc.

Taliban fighters beating musicians and destroying their instruments as they go door-to-door searching peoples’ homes in #Kabul, several residents told me.

History repeating itself.

Taliban banned music during its brutal former regime.

Frud Bezhan, August 16, 2021