Reports On Significant Decrease in Poppy Production in Afghanistan “Credible”: West

The US Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, tweeted that the recent reports on a significant drop in poppy production in the country are "credible and important." But since the Taliban seized power, Afghanistan's economy has collapsed, and the population is now facing a severe humanitarian catastrophe. Experts claim that as a result, one of the current regime's past revenue streams has been the cultivation of poppies. Even yet, it's not obvious if this most recent action will stick around or if it was just a gimmick to establish credibility.