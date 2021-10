Dozens of people have disappeared in #Panjshir since #Taliban invasion . their bodies are now being found in mass graves. This is 4th mass grave found ; 3 other Graves have already been discovered in Dashtak, Rokha and Anaba districts of Panjshir.@hrw @UN @antonioguterres pic.twitter.com/OWPp9wv2dw

— Nilofar Ayoubi (@NilofarAyoubi) October 9, 2021